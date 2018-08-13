Fortnite bypass hits Google in the purse

Google could miss out on more than $50 million in platform fees this year due to Epic Games’ decision to circumvent Google Play for the Android launch of its popular Fortnite game, Sensor Tower revealed.

The analyst company noted Fortnite raked in more than $180 million since its launch on iOS in March, an estimated $54 million of which went to Apple to cover its 30 per cent share of App Store spending.

Similar earnings are expected from the Android launch given the game’s increasingly popularity. Sensor Tower added the move to bypass the Play Store will also open the app to users in countries which don’t have access to the Google Play Store (like China), potentially pushing earnings even higher.

Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney acknowledged avoiding Google’s platform fees was a motivating factor in its decision to release the Android app via a download on its website. But he added it wasn’t a slight against Google, noting the company would have done the same for the iOS release if it had been possible.

At a recent launch event, Samsung announced the immediate availability of a Fortnite preview for users of select Samsung devices, including its Galaxy S9 and new Note 9 flagships. A general release to all Android users is expected to follow later this month.