English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung packs bigger battery, more storage into Note 9

09 AUG 2018

Samsung stuffed a massive battery and more storage than ever into its new Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, which was served up alongside a revamped S-Pen with Bluetooth functionality at the company’s launch event today (9 August).

Though the Note 9 looks very similar to its predecessor, albeit with a slightly larger 6.4-inch display, Samsung crammed in some major upgrades.

It now comes with 128GB of on-board storage as standard, but is also available in a model with 512GB of memory expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. Samsung also fitted a 4000mAh battery into the device, a move it said will help keep users on the go longer.

Other key specs include a Snapdragon 845 processor capable of delivering network speeds of 1.2Gb/s; Android Oreo OS; dual 12MP rear cameras and 8MP front camera; and a fingerprint sensor which is now located under the rear camera rather than next to it.

The Note’s trademark S-Pen also got a makeover with new Bluetooth connectivity enabling the stylus to control a number of functions on the phone. By clicking a button on the S Pen, users can now take photos, advance a slide presentation or play music.

More tricks could be on the way, as Samsung said it plans to release a software development kit for the S-Pen to allow developers to dream up new tools.

But these features mean the Note 9 will one-up the costly iPhone X on price. The 128GB version is priced at $1,000, while the 512GB model will cost a cool $1,250. The ordering process opens on 10 August and the phone will hit shelves on 24 August.

Telling time
Samsung had a few other devices up its sleeve, including the Galaxy Watch, the successor to the Gear S3, and a multi-function wireless charging pad.

Though it looks a lot like a classic timepiece, Galaxy Watch features Bluetooth and LTE connectivity, with wireless charging capabilities along with a heart rate monitor for health and fitness tracking. The device comes in two sizes, 42mm and a 46mm, in two colors: rose gold and black.

The Bluetooth edition of the device will become available on 24 August, priced at $330 for the 42mm model and $350 for the 46mm version: the LTE variant will launch through US operators and select retailers later this year, with pricing to be confirmed.

Take me home
In a surprise turn, Samsung shared a glimpse of its forthcoming smart home speaker, the Galaxy Home (pictured, right). It didn’t provide a launch date or pricing for the device, but noted it will feature the vendor’s in-house Bixby personal assistant and an AKG sound system.

More details on the speaker will be announced “soon”, Samsung said.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm updates mid-tier Snapdragon line

Samsung to give huge investment boost to AI, 5G

Samsung updates tablet line
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association