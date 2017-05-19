English
HomeAppsNews

Euro Parliament approves move to end geoblocking

19 MAY 2017

A European Commission (EC) draft law around removing geoblocking restrictions so EU citizens can use online services including Netflix and Spotify while visiting another EU country was approved by the European Parliament.

The rules apply only to those on holiday, a business or study trip, and allows users to enjoy services they have paid for regardless of where they are in the EU. It is also expected to discourage piracy by promoting access to legally acquired content, the parliament said. The new rules were adopted by 586 votes to 34, with 8 abstentions.

Online content service providers may take “effective and reasonable” measures to verify a subscriber has not permanently moved to another EU country as required copyright licences may differ between countries.

“European citizens have been waiting for these new rules, which represent a step towards a common digital market. The new rules increase mobility and successfully offer portability to users of European online content, without affecting copyright”, said French MEP Jean-Marie Cavada.

The draft law still needs to be formally approved by the EU Council of Ministers. If the regulation passes, member states will have nine months to bring the new rules into force.

According to an EC survey in 2016, 64 per cent of Europeans used the internet to play or download games, images, films or music and many of them expect to do so while they travel in the EU. Their numbers are expected to grow as Europeans will pay less to access the internet on their mobile devices in other EU member states from 15 June 2017, when roaming charges end.

Nearly 11 per cent of European households had a subscription to a video on demand service in 2016. Their number is estimated to double by 2020, according to the European Broadcasting Union.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

