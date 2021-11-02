 ByteDance readies structural changes - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

ByteDance readies structural changes

02 NOV 2021

ByteDance was tipped to implement organisational changes which would result in it operating six different business units.

Reuters cited an internal staff memo sent by company co-founder and incoming CEO Liang Rubo stating the company will create separate divisions to ensure business lines and teams which operate closely together are grouped as business units.

The units are expected to comprise TikTok and Chinese variant Douyin; enterprise platform Lark; business services unit BytePlus; gaming division Nuverse; and Dali Education, a unit for teaching tech.

Another change will reportedly result in Shou Zi Chew stepping down from a current role of CFO of ByteDance to focus entirely on heading TikTok as CEO, a position he took on in May.

TikTok was tipped to broaden its focus on global e-commerce services, with domestic video streaming platform Xigua and news service Toutiao to be incorporated into Douyin.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

