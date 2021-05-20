 ByteDance CEO steps aside for fellow founder - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ByteDance CEO steps aside for fellow founder

20 MAY 2021

ByteDance co-founder and CEO Zhang Yiming revealed plans to quit as chief at the end of the year, with long-term business partner Liang Rubo set to take the reins.

In a letter to employees Zhang said the move would allow him to focus on long-term initiatives at the company rather than day-to-day tasks, pointing to a desire to investigate future technologies and drive social initiatives.

He admitted there had been a lack of movement on his existing aims of pursuing strategic opportunities, organisational management and social responsibility at the business.

In the frank note, the executive said he wanted to avoid falling into the trap of being an “overly central” CEO who spent his time “listening to presentations, handling approvals, and making decisions reactively”.

“This leads to an over-reliance on existing ideas already in the company, and results in knowledge structures being slow to iterate,” he added.

Zhang said there are “still many things that we need to improve, and I think someone else can better drive progress through areas like improved daily management”.

“The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager,” Zhang added. “I’m more interested in analysing organisational and market principles, and leveraging these theories to further reduce management work, rather than actually managing people.”

New chief Liang co-founded ByteDance with Zhang in 2012 and is currently head of HR. He will take over fully after a six-month transition period.

ByteDance runs a number of apps including TikTok and Chinese variant Douyin, along with enterprise platform Lark.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association