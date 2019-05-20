 Bytedance aims to spark interest with messaging move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Bytedance aims to spark interest with messaging move

20 MAY 2019

Bytedance, the company behind popular short-form video app TikTok, debuted a new messaging service in what appeared to be another bid to woo social media users away from rival Tencent’s WeChat platform.

Available on iOS and Android, Feiliao offers standard chat and calling features complete with a special effects camera and stickers, and a payments function. Notably, it also comes with a strong focus on forums, encouraging users to join chat groups aligned with their interests and hobbies as a way to get to know more people.

In a statement to TechCrunch, the company said it hopes Feiliao “will connect people of the same interests, making people’s life more diverse and interesting”.

The release comes as Bytedance looks to grow its line of social media apps and recreate the success of TikTok, which has remained the most-downloaded app in Apple’s App Store for five consecutive quarters.

In January, the company launched messaging app Duoshan at an event in Beijing. At the time, analysts flagged the move as a challenge to WeChat, despite protests from Bytedance executives that it was targeting a different audience than its competitor.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Messaging apps dominate downloads in Q1

Blog: What dangers do apps pose to children?

Intelligence Brief: Urban mobility super-app remains a distant dream
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association