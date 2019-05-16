 Messaging apps dominate downloads in Q1 - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Messaging apps dominate downloads in Q1

16 MAY 2019

WhatsApp and Facebook’s Messenger bagged the top two spots on Sensor Tower’s list of most downloaded apps in Q1, together generating nearly half a billion new installs across iOS and Android.

The former alone racked up 223 million installations, with Messenger another 209 million. Short-form video app TikTok ranked third, followed by Facebook and Instagram.

While the top five remained unchanged from the previous quarter, Sensor Tower noted a boost from first-time users in India helped two new apps break into the top 20 in Q1: video editing app Biugo and photo editor PicsArt.

The rankings from Google’s Play Store mirrored the worldwide figures, with WhatsApp leading, followed by Messenger, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

However, TikTok topped the list of downloads in Apple’s App Store for the fifth consecutive quarter, while YouTube held its place at number two for the second quarter in a row.

Twitter trailed far behind at number 16, but gained ground year-on-year to achieve 11.7 million App Store downloads, which Senor Tower flagged as its highest total in four years.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

