 ZTE wins Outstanding Solution Cases Award with its 5G CDN solution at ICT China 2021 - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE wins Outstanding Solution Cases Award with its 5G CDN solution at ICT China 2021

02 NOV 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that its 5G CDN solution has been selected as one of the “Outstanding Solution Cases” at the China International Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Exhibition 2021. The award winning solidifies ZTE’s leading position in the CDN field.

In the 5G era, video, moving beyond its traditional role in entertainment, has become one of the most important forms of media and information carriers. As 5G connectivity and traffic increase significantly, user demands for new videos and experiences are also growing rapidly, posing great challenges to operators. Immersive experiences including HD channels, VR/AR and 8K+ ultra-HD services, begin to develop at an explosive rate, placing transport network under increasing pressure.

ZTE’s 5G CDN solution, based on the lightweight virtualized CDN (vCDN), is proposed to handle today’s growing demands for traffic and bandwidth. The solution adopts cloud-edge collaboration to enable nearby access, auto scaling and fast deployment. By virtue of popular content replication, it can rapidly balance the load on the entire network and effectively fix the tidal effects.

In addition, relying on the cloud platform and video processing capabilities, the solution realizes functions of the cloud transcoding platform, offering great support for the rapid distribution of HD content with high bitrate. To guarantee highly efficient and secure CDN operation, ZTE designs a dynamic security protection system in its 5G CDN solution, focusing on the security of CDN infrastructure, content, services and data.

In terms of edge media services, ZTE’s 5G CDN solution enriches the edge cloud capabilities to meet the growing demands for new services in the gigabit era, including ultra-HD 4K/8K, VR/AR videos and live webcast. ZTE’s 5G CDN, running on the edge cloud, achieves in-depth integration and coordination with video platform capabilities.

 

