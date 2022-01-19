ZTE helps China Unicom complete China’s first automatic provisioning of multi-protocol cross-vendor services in existing ON

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has worked together with China Unicom to complete the country’s first automatic provisioning of multi-protocol cross-vendor management & control system and multi-scenario end-to-end services in the existing network of China Unicom.

This test has verified the automatic service deployment and interface openness of ZTE’s intelligent management and control system ZENIC ONE, and put the interoperability and disaggregation of multi-vendor devices in the ON (Optical Network) into practice. This greatly boosts the ON integration of the operator and lays a strong foundation for the automation of its enterprise networks.

As the ON gradually expands, China Unicom aims to achieve ON integration by implementing automatic end-to-end cross-vendor service creation in its existing network to deliver better services for its enterprise customers, in which the following key technologies are necessary:

Interoperability of multi-vendor ON devices via the standard OTUk NNI (Optical Channel Transport Unit k Network-to-Network Interface).

Design, development and deployment of a collaborative system with a hierarchical architecture.

Management and coordination of the management and control systems from various vendors, which supports orchestration, scheduling and provisioning of both inter-province and intra-province services of different vendors.

In this test, the SD-OTN collaborator developed by China Unicom was used to connect with the intelligent management and control systems of different vendors, one of which is ZENIC ONE. The collaborator can successfully obtain intra-domain and cross-vendor inter-domain topology and link resources, automatically create and delete unprotected and protected services transparently transmitted by ODU (Optical Channel Data Unit), automatically create and delete unprotected and protected services transmitted by EOO (Ethernet over OTN), and allow service bandwidth adjustment on demand and fault locating.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue joining hands with China Unicom to innovatively build ultra-broadband, flexible and high-quality optical networks, and expedite network evolution and growth.