The First Batch of Partners Pass the ZTE 5G Messaging Openlab Access Authentication Test - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that Beijing Guodu Interconnection Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Dahan Tricom Co., Ltd., and Nanjing Shumai Information Technology Co., Ltd. have become the first three partners to pass the ZTE 5G Messaging Openlab Technical Certification test, which indicates that the ZTE 5G Messaging Openlab has become the preferred platform for the 5G Messaging partners to test and incubate their new services.

The ZTE 5G Messaging Openlab, as an open cooperation platform for ecological partners, is not only a laboratory, but also a platform for joint incubation and verification of the “ZTE & partner” 5G Messaging solution, to enhance product competitiveness and improve customer value and satisfaction.

The certification test of the 5G Messaging platform, based on the GSMA UP2.4 series standards, focuses on the functionality and interaction of the Chatbot. And it is used to evaluate the functional completeness and the technical competency level. It plays an important role, as an authoritative reference for the operators and industry customers, in selecting the CSP.

“Guodu is one of the first three partners to pass the ZTE 5G Messaging Openlab technical certification test. It further deepens the strategic cooperation between ZTE and Guodu, and also fully recognizes the capabilities of the 5G101 platform of our company for 5G Messaging operation,” said Shen Li, General Manager of Beijing Guodu Interconnection Technology Co., Ltd.

“Dahan is one of the first three partners which have passed the ZTE 5G Messaging Openlab technical certification test, and has become ZTE’s strategic partner in the 5G Messaging field,” said Gao Bibu, Chairman of Shanghai Dahan Tricom Co., Ltd., ”Based on this cooperation, ZTE, together with its ecological chain partners, will launch all-round cooperation in the 5G Messaging field, grasping the development opportunity of the 5G Messaging service, and accelerating the commercial process of the 5G Messaging service, empowering partners with technologies to share the 5G ecosystem.”

Hu Gang, Chairman of Nanjing Data Pulse Information Technology Co., Ltd., said, “Through the successful certification test conducted in the ZTE 5G Messaging Openlab, our company has become one of the first batch of strategic partners in the 5G Messaging field. The successful test marks that ZTE fully recognizes our capabilities of the 5G Messaging R&D and operation. It is also an important milestone of strategic cooperation between both parties.”

To date, ZTE, by means of the Openlab, has actively supported operators’ external ecological expansion, and provided E2E, unified development and verification environment and service innovation platform for its partners such as terminal, enterprise and service providers. The authentication test will facilitate the partners to promote the application, improve the capabilities of rapid R&D and incubation of the 5G Messaging service, and help the industry leap from the test verification stage to the actual application stage.