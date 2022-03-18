 China Mobile, ZTE jointly launch CampSite solution to extend 5G industry boundaries - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

China Mobile, ZTE jointly launch CampSite solution to extend 5G industry boundaries

18 MAR 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with the Hunan Branch of China Mobile, has launched an integrated CampSite solution in Hunan Province, China. This is the first service provisioning and tests of the CampSite solution in Hunan Province, which is significant for inspiring the potential of 5G application and developing new 5G business models.

The CampSite solution integrates wireless units, baseband, transmission device and power device into a trolley, which is very convenient to be delivered to the customer’s site within several hours. The service provisioning of the trolley can be completed within one hour to achieve fast 5G coverage and response under customer requirements. Its plug-and-play board is employed to implement the local traffic offloading, guaranteeing no data outside private area and low latency. Thus, resources can be fully used for the integration of cloud, network and services.

In addition, the solution adopts the 4.9 GHz with 1D3U frame structure, which can better meet the requirements of large bandwidth video upload services. The uplink average rate can reach 576Mbps. Meanwhile, in order to satisfy the real-time big throughput uplink demand of industry customers, the 8K film video steams can be locally offloaded with the end-to-end latency of less than 12 ms, making it possible to achieve the real-time live broadcast of 4K HD video.

Moving forward, China Mobile and ZTE will work further with industry partners to improve the capabilities of the CampSite solution and accelerate the digital transformation of the industries.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

