Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

18 OCT 2018

In this week’s episode Kavit covers Huawei’s Mate 20 launch at London’s ExCeL, where the ambitious Chinese vendor upped the stakes in the battle for smartphone supremacy with a new line of premium devices – which included some game-changing features. At the very same venue, Justin reports from a summit held by Telecom Infra Project– a group backed heavily by Facebook – to hear about the internet giant’s alternative approach to addressing the world’s digital divide. And Saleha rounds up the headlines, including some good news for Ericsson.