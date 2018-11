Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

23 NOV 2018

We’re at Wembley Stadium in London this week, as EE went on the attack with its 5G rollout goals by holding a live demo between the venue and Huawei’s Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), which took place across the city. Kavit was on hand at MBBF to report the event’s highlights (as one major operator declared Huawei “the only true 5G supplier”), while Chris rounded up the biggest news.