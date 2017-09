Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

14 SEP 2017

Mobile World Live‘s Steve Costello reports on all the news from the second day of the new show in San Francisco. The focus was on mobile’s potential to transform industries, with Nokia chief Rajeev Suri, Verizon Wireless boss Ronan Dunne and AT&T Business CEO Thaddeus Arroyo all talking up the opportunities.