Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

28 NOV 2018

Justin Springham is in Dubai for day two of the GSMA’s Mobile 360 MENA event where the focus was firmly on 5G. Etisalat made very bold claims about the best way forward for the industry, while Ericsson fired a warning shot to regulators over spectrum. Plus Turkcell’s success in becoming a truly digital operator was highlighted.