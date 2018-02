Feature: MWC18 Monday highlights

After the flashy device launches of Sunday, we got down to real business on Monday at Mobile World Congress. And few things have created more controversy in recent months than the issue of net neutrality. That was a major theme of the big evening keynote. Meanwhile the morning’s opening keynote saw some of the world’s largest mobile operators focus on how to improve the way they work. And there were press events from Ericsson and Sony.