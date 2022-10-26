 FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights - Mobile World Live
FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

26 OCT 2022

PARTNER EVENT: Mobile World Live rounds up all the action from the TIP Summit during FYUZ22 in Madrid, with Executive Director Kristian Toivo, Meta Platforms Director of Connectivity Partnerships Samira Naraghi, Ihab Tarazi, CTO and SVP of Networking and Solutions with Dell, and VP of Intel’s Network and Edge Group Caroline Chan all serving up details on the group’s progress to date, while Director Mulyadi of the Indonesian Ministry of ICT and Ana Armas, Telco Director at NTT DATA Mexico offered real-world examples of how the approach is benefitting society.

