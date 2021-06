Partner Interview: GSMA & Mobileum

29 JUN 2021

Carlos Bosch, Head of Technology, North America at the GSMA, and Bernardo Galvão Lucas, CMO of Mobileum, share a new international fraud deterrent solution which they believe will help existing fraud solutions become even more effective in stopping unwarranted nuisance calls – an issue that US regulator FCC has labelled a 10 billion dollars a year problem. Learn more, join the trial at gsma.com/fraudservices