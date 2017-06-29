English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMWC Shanghai 2017

Adele Robots argues case for classroom robotics

29 JUN 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS SHANGHAI 2017: Robots are increasingly finding their way into classrooms around the world not only to prepare students for a workplace that will almost certainly be dominated by technology, and perhaps even robots, but also because it gives them extra motivation to focus on their studies.

Celestino Alvarez, founder and CEO of Spain-based Adele Robots, who speaks on Friday at the Future Tech Summit, told Mobile World Live: “We should prepare the next generation for the future, and getting involved with robotics and coding is a good start.”

Teachers are pushing for robots to succeed because involving them in the learning process has proven to motivate students to try harder by making it more fun and interesting.

There are basically three ways to apply robotics to learning, he explained. First, as a tool in the learning process, like Lego Mindstorms, where pupils learn mechanics and programming to solve different challenges. Second, as a teacher assistant to free up time for the teacher. And third, as a virtual tutor in peer-to-peer learning, with the robot providing customised content based on student interest and previous knowledge.

He noted that how robot programmes are funded varies from country to country. In the case of Spain, where educational budgets are tight, robotics has become a popular extra-curricular activity supported by parents. In some regions like Madrid robotics is included in the curriculum, and is supported by the government.

In the case of pre-school, he said book publishers for schools are realising book publishing in general is declining, so they are moving to provide educational content in different ways and promoting new ways of learning, including the use of robots.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association