 WorldRemit expands African mobile money play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

WorldRemit expands African mobile money play

24 JUL 2019

WorldRemit launched its mobile-to-mobile fund transfer service in five new African markets including Malawi, Guinea and Mozambique taking the number of countries where the product is available to 29.

The latest additions are the result of a deal with mobile payment hub company MFS Africa and allow it to transfer money to and from accounts held with: MTN in Guinea; Vodacom in Mozambique; Orange in Madagascar; and Airtel in Malawi and Niger.

With the new destinations, WorldRemit is able to reach mobile money accounts provided by 39 operators across 29 countries. This gives it a potential base of more than 190 million individual accounts.

In a statement, WorldRemit said almost half of its transfers into the African continent are received on mobile money services, with the company also offering transfers to traditional bank accounts, third party agents and as purchases of airtime top-up.

WorldRemit managing director for MEA Andrew Stewart said: “Our partnership with MFS Africa helps us accelerate our financial inclusion mission while expanding our footprint across the continent.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN exec bullish on mobile money growth prospects

WorldRemit plots SME service

WorldRemit ups Nigeria options with Paga deal
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association