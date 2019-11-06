 Wirecard moves into China - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Wirecard moves into China

06 NOV 2019

German fintech company Wirecard made its first acquisition move in two years, taking a majority stake in Chinese payment company AllScore Payment Services.

The deal intially gives Wirecard an 80 per cent holding in Allscore Payment Services, with an option to acquire the remaining 20 per cent after two years. Wirecard will pay a minimum of €38.6 million and maximum €72.4 million for the initial stake, with the outstanding holding priced €20.2 million, subject to earnings targets being met.

It also agreed a €16.7 million payment linked to EBITDA targets in 2020.

In a statement, Wirecard CEO Markus Braun said the Chinese market offered a “tremendous opportunity”, with Allscore Payment Services holding an attractive portfolio of operating licences, including one covering cross-border services, “a perfect match to the global platform strategy of Wirecard”.

Wirecard expects a low single-digit EBITDA contribution after integration costs in 2020, growing to more than €50 million in 2022.

Yao Lin, CEO, chairman and founder of AllScore Payment Service, said the deal will create an “ideal combination to serve Chinese merchants, as well as international clients doing business” in the country.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Wirecard rocked by new accounting allegations

Wirecard goes mobile in North America

Wirecard brings Chinese payments to Sweden
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association