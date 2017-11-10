Visa unveils NFC payment devices for Winter Olympics

Visa launched NFC-equipped gloves, stickers and badges for use in South Korea during the Winter Olympics in February 2018, as part of the company’s ongoing promotion of contactless payments.

The transaction processor said the prepay devices were part of its attempts to provide the “latest payment capability” to athletes, staff and spectators at the event.

The devices will be available at, and ahead of, the PyeongChang event with payment accepted at terminals accepting Visa contactless across South Korea.

“We are looking forward to transforming the payment experience for everyone who attends the upcoming Olympic Winter Games,” Iain Jamieson, Korea country manager at Visa said.

“At Visa, we have been working tirelessly to ensure all of the Olympic venues are equipped with the very latest payment capabilities to provide the best experience possible for all those on-site.”

Launching the products, Visa said the expected temperature at the event was -4.8C, making the gloves a “must have” for those attending.

All three devices are set-up with a prepaid facility and can be bought including between KRW30,000 ($26.80) and KRW200,000 in credit.