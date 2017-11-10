English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Visa unveils NFC payment devices for Winter Olympics

10 NOV 2017

Visa launched NFC-equipped gloves, stickers and badges for use in South Korea during the Winter Olympics in February 2018, as part of the company’s ongoing promotion of contactless payments.

The transaction processor said the prepay devices were part of its attempts to provide the “latest payment capability” to athletes, staff and spectators at the event.

The devices will be available at, and ahead of, the PyeongChang event with payment accepted at terminals accepting Visa contactless across South Korea.

“We are looking forward to transforming the payment experience for everyone who attends the upcoming Olympic Winter Games,” Iain Jamieson, Korea country manager at Visa said.

“At Visa, we have been working tirelessly to ensure all of the Olympic venues are equipped with the very latest payment capabilities to provide the best experience possible for all those on-site.”

Launching the products, Visa said the expected temperature at the event was -4.8C, making the gloves a “must have” for those attending.

All three devices are set-up with a prepaid facility and can be bought including between KRW30,000 ($26.80) and KRW200,000 in credit.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ecobank inks Visa deal for mobile payment expansion

Mobile payments gaining traction in the UK – Visa

Fitbit preparing smartwatch payment service
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association