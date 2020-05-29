Viettel selects Digital Virgo for carrier billing - Mobile World Live

Vietnam-headquartered Viettel Group signed a global deal with Digital Virgo to deploy its direct carrier billing (DCB) system at the operator’s 11 subsidiaries in emerging markets.

In a joint statement, the companies said linking the operator’s billing system to Digital Virgo’s DV Pass platform will optimise making connections with merchants, while regulating and securing transactions.

The global DCB platform gives merchants the opportunity to link directly with Viettel’s more than 110 million customers worldwide via an easy integration process using a single API, Digital Virgo said. The system features anti-fraud tools and a transactional management system.

Doan Dai Phong, deputy general director at Viettel Business Solutions, said that by collaborating with Digital Virgo it is widening and diversifying the choice of digital services for its customers around the world.

Digital Virgo CEO Guillaume Briche said the partnership is an important step to strengthen its position as a key player in the field of telecoms payments in Asia and around the world.

In addition to Vietnam, where it is the market leader, Viettel runs mobile operations in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, East Timor, Haiti, Peru, Burundi, Cameroon, Mozambique and Tanzania.