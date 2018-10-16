English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Venmo hikes fee for Instant Transfers

16 OCT 2018

PayPal mobile payments service Venmo announced plans to raise the fee it charges for Instant Transfer transactions beginning next month.

In an email to users, Venmo said a new fee amounting to 1 per cent of the transfer amount will go into effect on 6 November. The minimum per transaction charge will be 25 cents, the same amount the service used to charge for each transfer.

Instant Transfers process much faster than traditional bank transfers, with funds becoming available within a half hour rather than two to three days.

PayPal said in a statement to Bloomberg the higher fee “reflects the value that Venmo’s services offer – providing speed and convenience for customers that want to transfer their funds to their bank accounts in 30 minutes or less”.

For customers willing to wait a few days, Venmo said it will continue to offer its standard bank transfer option for free.

The move follows PayPal’s appointment of Amit Jhawar as Venmo general manager in August, and comes as the company looks to tap into new revenue opportunities. In Q2, the service generated more than $14 billion in payment volume.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

PayPal appoints another new boss for Venmo

PayPal wraps up $2.2B iZettle deal

PayPal chief joins Verizon board
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association