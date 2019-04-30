 UK inches toward belated PayPal, iZettle decision - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

UK inches toward belated PayPal, iZettle decision

30 APR 2019

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally cleared PayPal’s $2.2 billion acquisition of mobile point of sale terminal provider iZettle, a deal which formally completed seven months ago.

CMA conducted a detailed investigation into the impact of the transaction on competition in the “omni-channel payment services” sector. It conducted 6,000 consumer interviews and assessment of the position of alternative providers and technologies.

Despite declaring the deal complete in 2018 and filing the company’s revenue alongside its other business units, PayPal continues to operate the commercial activities of iZettle separately pending the outcome of the probe.

“As a result of this detailed investigation, the CMA has provisionally found that the merger does not raise competition concerns,” the authority said in a statement.

Chair of the inquiry Kirstin Baker added: “While iZettle and PayPal are two of the main suppliers of mobile point of service devices, the additional evidence we have analysed indicates that the distinctions between these and ‘traditional’ point of service devices are reducing over time and that large numbers of customers can, and do, switch to ‘traditional’ point of service devices.”

Its decision is only provisional with a final nod expected on 16 July. Until then, the watchdog will continue to assess previously submitted evidence and collate responses on the provisional decision.

PayPal welcomed the initial findings and confirmed it would continue to work with the team conducting the investigation.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

US P2P brands vie for Q1 transaction crown

PayPal nabs former iPhone marketing VP

PayPal launches Xoom in Canada
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association