English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Truecaller enters payment market with ICICI tie-up

29 MAR 2017

Swedish app company Truecaller made its first move in the mobile payments industry through a partnership with Indian bank ICICI.

Truecaller Pay will be available as an add-on to the existing Truecaller privacy and identity app, which the company said is currently the third most highly used application in India with a user base of 150 million. The app is designed to reduce spam calls and SMS, and identify the origins of such communications.

The new payments service will enable users to create a United Payment Interface (UPI) identity on the app. UPI standards were introduced by the Reserve Bank of India and cover payment transfers between banks. Compatibility with the standards means Truecaller customers can securely send money to other users or any mobile number registered with the National Payments Corporation of India’s BHIM app.

Truecaller’s identity services are available around the world, but the payments service is currently exclusive to the Indian market.

Truecaller co-founder and CSO Nami Zarringhalam (pictured, left) said: “Our focus has been to solve daily life problems of our users and in current context, it has been our users’ expectation for us to bring forth a secure and easy to use payment option that could be integrated within their most used app.”

“As our users in India on-board digitally and benefit from our platform, we also want to contribute to the country’s mission of going cashless.”

Zarringhalam was referring to an Indian government strategy to reduce the amount of physical cash in circulation in the country by ditching INR500 ($7.70) and INR1,000 notes.

ICICI Bank GM and head of digital channels Abonty Banerjee (pictured, right) added: “We believe this association shall make UPI payments seamless for a larger audience and will also play a crucial role in strengthening the Government’s Digital India mission.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association