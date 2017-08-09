English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

TerraPay gains approval for Uganda remittance

09 AUG 2017

The Bank of Uganda approved international remittance company TerraPay to transfer money into mobile wallets in the country – opening up 21 million accounts to accept payments.

TerraPay allows money to be transferred from its network of retail partners around the world directly into individual mobile money accounts across a range of markets.

In a statement, the company pointed to high demand for remittance to Uganda from the US, UK, Canada, Kenya and the Netherlands.

TerraPay CEO Ambar Sur said: “Over the last few years mobile money has increasingly become a norm in Uganda, especially for those who were financially excluded earlier. We are delighted to bring the convenience of instant cross-border money transfer, directly to mobile wallets for the people of Uganda.”

Mobile money services are available from all of the country’s largest mobile operators including MTN, Airtel and Uganda Telecom.

An estimated 21.6 million accounts were held across Uganda by the end of 2016, according to Bank of Uganda figures. This represents a significant footprint as the latest UN statistics put the country’s population at 41 million.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Huawei, WorldRemit partner for Africa money push

Mastercard launches m-pay platform for farmers

Bharti Airtel to launch cross-border money transfer service
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association