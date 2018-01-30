English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

SpherePay targets new markets after raising $10M

30 JAN 2018

Singapore-based SpherePay is set for rapid expansion across Southeast Asia in a bid to elevate itself into one of the largest mobile payment providers in the region.

The company, which was only formed in 2017, secured $10 million in its latest funding round to fuel the growth plan. It aims to establish a presence in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines by the second quarter of 2018.

It currently counts 5 million users, a figure boosted by a partnership with the region’s largest cycle sharing service oBike. It also established a network of 10,000 merchants able to process payments from its app.

In additional to expanding geographically, the company is in the process of developing new features to boost transactions. These include location-based marketing facilities for merchants, bill payment, and ticketing for events, flights and hotels.

“Since our inception last year, we have been making good progress to ensure that SpherePay will be one of the most highly utilised mobile payment apps in the region,” CEO Joseph Chen said: “Our completion of the recent fundraising coupled with the strategic partnership with oBike, are testament to the commitment and rapid development of SpherePay.”

The company did not disclose the identities of its latest investors.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Grab plans Philippines m-payment push

Singapore clears national QR code payment standard

Australian banks prepare for mobile payments drive
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association