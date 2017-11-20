English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Singapore clears national QR code payment standard

20 NOV 2017

The Singapore Payments Council (SPC) authorised a standard QR code specification for the country to simplify electronic and mobile payments.

The SGQR system was devised by an industry group and uses international QR code protocols tweaked for the specific needs of the market.

It will be used for in-store payments, bank deposits, remittance services and person-to-person cash transfer. Several providers already use QR codes in the country, but standardising the payment method increases interoperability between services and ensures wider acceptance.

Payment processors must accept the standard by the end of 2018. App providers and banks have also committed to update their services during the year to use the new system.

Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore  – the government agency in charge of the SPC – said: “The SGQR is an unprecedented national initiative supported by the industry to provide consumers and merchants with a seamless and streamlined e-payment experience.”

Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong added: “QR standard codes will certainly encourage more consumers and merchants to go digital in Singapore’s push to become a Smart Nation.”

“As pioneers of mobile payments in Singapore, Singtel is pleased to support SGQR by introducing it on Singtel Dash. This marks a major milestone in our digital journey.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Singapore, Thailand discuss e-payment alliance

Central Bank of Iran selects NFC for mobile payments

M1 launches remittance service in Singapore
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association