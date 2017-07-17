English
HomeMoneyNews

Samsung, PayPal ink deal to boost transaction options

17 JUL 2017

Samsung Pay signed a strategic agreement with PayPal to allow transactions to be made in-store using PayPal funds, while easing online purchases for its own app users.

The service will initially be available in the US, before being expanded into its other markets, Samsung confirmed in a statement.

As part of the deal Samsung Pay customers will be able to pay for goods online and in-app from a greater number of merchants using technology from PayPal subsidiary Braintree.

The tie-up is the latest in a series of collaborations between the two. PayPal is currently accepted for transactions made on the South Korean manufacturer’s Smart TVs. The pair also worked together on fingerprint payment authentication technology in 2014.

PayPal’s latest agreement is similar to one struck in April 2017 with Google to enable its acceptance on Android Pay.

In a blog discussing the Samsung tie-up, PayPal EVP and COO Bill Ready said: “This partnership will allow our mutual customers to pay across even more mobile contexts, as consumers increasingly turn to their phones to manage and move their money. At PayPal, we’ve seen – and helped enable – a major shift to mobile.

“Last year alone, PayPal processed $102 billion in mobile payment volume and 2 billion mobile payment transactions. This partnership will give our customers the ability to pay with mobile almost anywhere consumers can swipe or tap a credit card.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

