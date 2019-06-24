Razer eyes leading SE Asia payment role with Visa deal - Mobile World Live

Southeast Asia focused gaming brand Razer inked a partnership with Visa to extend use of its mobile wallet across the card issuer’s merchant footprint, a move it expects to boost financial inclusion in the region.

In a statement, the two said they would work to embed a Visa prepaid card into Razer’s existing payment solution, a brand currently primarily used for online entertainment purchases.

Once the process is complete Razer’s 60 million-strong userbase would be able to make payments at 54 million merchants worldwide accepting Visa payments.

Visa regional president for Asia Pacific Chris Clark (pictured, second from right) said the deal targeted the “fast-growing and digitally savvy” population of southeast Asia.

He added the companies have “the opportunity to transform the payments experience for not only the gaming community but many of southeast Asia’s unbanked and underserved consumers”.

Razer noted the addition of retail payments with Visa would complement its existing services of providing mobile top-up and entertainment purchases for streaming and related services.

The companies expect to rollout the upgraded service to “select countries” in southeast Asia in the coming months before expanding it to Razer’s whole userbase.