English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Paytm invests in loyalty app, targets integration

18 JUL 2017
Mobile Payment

Indian mobile payments provider Paytm invested an undisclosed sum in advertising company MobiQuest Mobile Technologies, and is set to use the latter’s loyalty products to expand the scope of its merchant-focused service.

In a company blog, Paytm – which supplies both mobile wallets for consumers and QR-code based payment facilities for 5 million retailers in India – said the tie-up would allow its business customers to use data analytics and mobile marketing to increase customer engagement.

MobiQuest sells mobile advertising and loyalty technologies to brands and retailers. Its m’loyal platform, the service set to be rolled out by Paytm, includes a loyalty app which connects with point of sale technology, collects purchase data and allows push advertising.

Paytm VP Sudhanshu Gupta said: “Over the last year, we have enabled our partnered offline merchants with Paytm’s QR code based payment solution. In the next phase, we aim to enable them with tools that will help them drive incremental sales and revenues. Our partnership with MobiQuest will help us offer mobile-based loyalty programs.”

Vineet Narang, CEO of MobiQuest, added: “We are excited to partner with Paytm and leverage the huge consumer base of the platform.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

SoftBank invests $1.4B in Paytm parent

Paytm confirms May payment bank launch

SoftBank mulls $1.5B Paytm investment
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association