Orange Money user numbers approach 30M

Orange extended availability of its Orange Money payment service to a 17th market with a launch in West African country Guinea Bissau.

The service enables fund transfers to third parties and deposits into bank accounts within the customer’s home country.

Over recent years the company expanded Orange Money service to include international money transfer between selected markets. As part of this development, in November the company launched Orange Money France, an app enabling users in France to transfer funds to customers using its finance service in Ivory Coast, Mali and Senegal.

In a Tweet about the announcement, Marc Rennard (pictured) Orange’s deputy CEO, Customer Experience and Mobile Banking, said the company now had 29 million mobile money customers across Africa.

The Orange Money-branded service is available in: Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, Niger, Madagascar, Kenya, Botswana, Cameroon, Mauritius, Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso and Guinea Bissau. In Egypt the service is called Mobicash and in Tunisia it is branded Mobimoney.