 NETS taps Singtel, AWS for cross-border payment push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

NETS taps Singtel, AWS for cross-border payment push

25 AUG 2020

Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) predicted widespread consumer benefits as it teamed with Singtel and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide cross-border digital payment services in Southeast Asia.

In a statement issued yesterday (24 August), the electronic payment service provider said it will use Singtel’s managed network services and AWS’ cloud computing platform to deliver “localised connectivity for potential partners to access its cross-border payment services”.

NETS CEO Lawrence Chan said the initiative will “spur cross-border digital payment growth for overseas payments partners particularly micro merchants, and help them leverage this to expand their market beyond domestic borders”.

The arrangement means “NETS merchants in Singapore will be able to accept selected overseas partner wallets from visitors in the region”, Chan added.

Singaporean consumers will, in turn, be able to use NETS to “make purchases at more retail outlets abroad in the region”, the group stated.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi joins crowd in bid for Singapore banking permit

Singapore begins search for new digital finance players

Singtel expands cross-border payments to Japan
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association