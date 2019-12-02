 MTN launches Homeland remittance service - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

MTN launches Homeland remittance service

02 DEC 2019

MTN Group launched international cash transfers from Europe to parts of the Middle East and Africa, with plans to extend availability to users making transactions from the US, Australia and the UAE.

In a statement, MTN CEO Rob Shuter (pictured) said the operator was “uniquely positioned” to offer low cost remittance into Africa given the footprint of its telecommunications and financial services platforms on the continent.

The service is available to smartphone users in Europe downloading the MTN Homeland app on iOS or Android. Cash can be sent to mobile money accounts in six markets including Uganda, Rwanda and Ghana. Mobile top-ups can be purchased and sent to users in a further 11 countries.

MTN said the service had been priced at a level which would contribute to a UN target of reducing the cost of remittances to below 3 per cent of the value of the transaction.

The service was developed by the operator and international financial technology specialists MFS Africa.

MTN’s addition of international payments is another example of expansion of financial service products being offered by large operator groups in Africa.

Over the last two years, major players MTN, Vodacom, Safaricom, Orange and Airtel have added a range of extra services compatible with mobile money platforms, from loans to bill payments for solar power.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN edges closer to mobile money goal

MTN makes a border crossing
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association