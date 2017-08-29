Fitbit preparing smartwatch payment service

Fitbit’s forthcoming Ionic smartwatch will offer contactless payments following deals with Visa, Mastercard and Amex.

Under the brand name Fitbit Pay, transactions will be processed using the device’s NFC chip in a similar way to wearable payment services already available through Android Pay, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay.

The service is set to be launched in the US alongside its Ionic watch during October, with other markets to follow.

In two separate statements – one with Visa and one with Mastercard – Fitbit said the feature offered a convenient way for its users to pay for goods during or after their health and fitness activities.

Fitbit VP product management Jon Oakes added: “We’re focused on delivering the features that add that right level of utility to our users, so they can focus on reaching their health and fitness goals.”

Announcing its deal with Fitbit, Visa EVP of innovation and strategic partnerships Jim McCarthy said: “Partnering with Fitbit on its new Fitbit Pay service is another step forward in the growth of Internet of Things.”