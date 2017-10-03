Ecobank inks Visa deal for mobile payment expansion

Africa-focused financial services company Ecobank signed a deal with Visa to roll-out the mVisa mobile payment service in the 33 markets Ecobank operates in across the continent.

Under the umbrella Ecobank Scan+Pay with mVisa, customers will be able to perform peer-to-peer (P2P) cash transfer domestically and internationally, in addition to making payments at retailers.

Point of sale transactions can be completed using a QR code on a smartphone or by typing a system-generated message on feature phones and more basic handsets.

P2P transfer can be made to and from any Visa-linked bank or mobile money account anywhere in the world. The addition of Visa-based P2P, Ecobank said, would increase the value of its proposition to customers across Africa.

Ecobank will launch the service in countries including Cameroon, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal.

Discussing the deal, Ecobank CEO Ade Ayeyemi (pictured) said: “We are fulfilling our commitment to give every African the right to participate effectively in the global economy at an affordable price and in a convenient manner.”

Ecobank is a financial services company, marketed as a pan-African bank, with a presence in 36 countries and full operations in 33. It employs 20,000 staff and runs 1,200 branches and offices providing a range of operations from enabling mobile payments through to investment banking.