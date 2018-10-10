English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Dubai launches blockchain-based digital currency

10 OCT 2018

Dubai credit bureau emCredit teamed with blockchain payment provider Pundi X and fintech company ebooc to create a new digital currency residents can use to make retail purchases and pay their bills.

The currency, emcash, will serve as a “stable, digital equivalent” of the United Arab Emirates’ dirham. It will be accepted for in-store retail transactions as well as to pay utility, telecommunication bills and school fees in government shopfronts.

An emCredit representative in a statement called the launch “an exciting moment for Dubai” which will deliver increased “convenience and securities to customers and merchants”.

Pundi X said in a press release a number of payment terminals are expected to begin rolling out in shops immediately, with an increase in availability expected in the coming years.

The deployment is a first for Pundi X in the Middle East, and comes months after the company raised $35 million in startup funding from a public token sale in January. The company already shipped its payment terminals to retail partners in Singapore, Brazil, Africa and Korea, and is targeting the rollout of more than 100,000 terminals across the globe within three years.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

SoftBank leads RCS, blockchain m-payment effort

Blockchain-based Circle squares up with $60M funding round

Bitcoin app pulls in Branson, others as investors
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association