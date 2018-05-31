English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Ant Financial accelerates funding drive

31 MAY 2018

Alipay owner Ant Financial raised $10 billion in its latest funding round and will now seek a further $2 billion from investors in China, ahead of an IPO later this year, Bloomberg reported.

The company had been widely expected to raise $9 billion from investors in its round ended this week, which was targeted primarily at companies outside of China. According to Reuters those taking part included Singapore fund GIC and US company Warburg Pincus.

Ant Financial has not publicly revealed what the new cash would be used for, but has made a number of strategic investments and deals in recent months to expand its scope.

On the mobile payments side, it inked a number of agreements with partners in target markets in addition to signing-up with retailers around the world to expand acceptance for Alipay.

Its other interests include general financial technology and investment products.

Ant Financial is widely expected to IPO later this year, with estimates in the financial press estimating the company’s value at $150 billion.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ant Financial announces huge growth in user numbers

Ant Financial, bKash partner for Bangladesh payments

Alipay moves deeper into Africa with CoralPay tie-up
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 1 highlights

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association