English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Alipay continues to expand US presence

19 OCT 2017

China-based Alipay announced separate agreements with payment terminal maker Poynt and payments solutions provider North American Bancard (NAB), to expand its reach across the US.

Poynt
The partnership with Poynt, which describes itself as the “maker of the world’s first smart terminal”, will allow Alipay’s 520 million registered users in China and beyond to make payments across all Poynt devices in North America.

In a statement, Alipay explained the agreement was tailored towards providing millions of Chinese travellers visiting North America with seamless payment experiences.

Poynt was formed in 2013 by Google Wallet founder and former PayPal executive Osama Bedier, to “revolutionise the payment experience for merchants and their customers”.

The smart terminal features innovations such as dual touchscreens, wireless connectivity through 3G or Wi-Fi, and a claimed seamless connection to a merchant’s existing payment processor.

Souheil Badran, president of Alipay North America, said Poynt is the ideal partner due to the wide range of capabilities it provides, including hardware, software and its agnostic approach.

“We partnered with Poynt because we share a commitment to enabling a modern commerce experience for merchants and customers alike,” he said.

NAB
In a separate statement, Alipay said its service will also be integrated with NAB’s Electronic Payment Exchange (EPX) processing platform, through a variety of its products including gateways, terminals and mobile payment solutions.

The move means a number of US merchants “of all sizes can benefit by offering Alipay as a payment type in their stores”.

Like the partnership with Poynt, Alipay said Chinese consumers visiting the US will be able to use its services in North America, or shop online from North American merchants.

NAB said it has 120,000 supporting merchants.

Alipay estimated the number of Chinese consumers visiting North America will reach 4 million in 2017, while the “Chinese middle class is presently the fastest growing online consumer market in the world”, and is expected to reach 600 million by 2020.

NAB’s president and CEO Marc Gardner said its goal was always to ensure “that our merchants have every payment tool at their fingertips to attract customers both online and offline”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Alipay hails Verifone US taxi tie-up

Alipay teams up with Thai bank to drive QR payments

Zapper partnership opens way for Alipay in SA
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association