English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMoneyNews

Mobile bank N26 expands into digital insurance

26 JUN 2017

European mobile bank N26 introduced a digitised insurance service, representing the next step in its strategy “to become the one-stop app for all its users’ financial needs”.

In a move announced at the Money20/20 Europe conference in Copenhagen, N26 said it will partner with German insurance tech firm Clark with the vision of creating “a central place for all insurance matters” for its customers.

The partnership will allow N26 customers to access their insurance “in a fully digitised manner” within the N26 app, and provide its users with access to important information on one screen.

This includes giving customers a digital overview of all their insurance policies, including information on coverage, rates, payment frequency, start and end dates, as well as enabling customers to initiate claims with just a few clicks.

The next step for the offering will be to help users make “smarter decisions” when it comes to insurance, including ways to optimise plans and navigate through different options.

N26 will collaborate with Clark, which has developed a “robo-adviser” to help analyse customers’ existing contracts and propose optimisations.

It has the capability to scan tariffs of more than 160 insurance companies.

Maximillian Tayenthal, founder and CFO at N26, said digitisation of the insurance market “is lagging behind”.

“It is therefore a huge opportunity for N26 to address these customer issues by leveraging digital innovation to make insurance more user friendly,” he said.

A beta version featuring the first features will be available to all N26’s German customers by the end of July.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

New markets add up for N26
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association