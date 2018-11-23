Huawei and Stratto announce Digital Indoor System (DIS) partnership First Neutral Service Provider agreement for Huawei in the UK

Press Release: [ExCeL, London, UK, 20 November, 2018] At this year’s Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), Huawei, the leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, today announced it is working with Stratto, a leading in-building mobile coverage service provider in the UK. They have signed a multiyear framework agreement to enable Stratto to provide a premium multi-operator mobile coverage service targeting commercial real estate, industry verticals and large residential developments using Huawei’s Digital Indoor System (DIS).

The new agreement follows the successful live trial of the UK’s first multi-operator indoor digital network last year during Huawei flagship event MBBF 2017 at London’s ExCeL. Since then, working together the two companies have successfully deployed commercially Huawei’s award winning LampSite Sharing DIS solution. This system provides a high-quality mobile broadband experience with enhanced 3G and 4G indoor mobile coverage, compared to legacy distributed antenna system (DAS) systems. Delivery of the system was achieved via Huawei’s LampSite Sharing solution; a high capacity, multi-band / multi-operator solution with low TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) and flexibility to support multiple deployment options suitable for both mobile network operators and neutral host service providers such as Stratto.

Specializing in the delivery of mobile connectivity as a service, Stratto provides in-building 3G and 4G mobile networks as a managed service offering; helping building owners, managers and occupants avoid the operational complexities that come with designing and managing networks using different radio signals in a confined area.

Mr. Ritchie Peng, President of Huawei Small Cell Product Line, said: “With the growing demand of indoor mobile broadband and innovative applications such as 2K/4K video and mobile gaming, seamless, high-speed indoor broadband coverage is becoming more and more important in the UK and beyond. Targeting to providing the best user experience, we are glad to build the indoor coverage together with Stratto. “

“We are delighted to announce our ongoing relationship with Huawei after the success of our first deployments this year.” said Richard Bourne, CEO of Stratto. “Poor in-building coverage remains a major headache for businesses and residents across the UK, and we look forward to continuing to work together to help solve this problem.”