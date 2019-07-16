 Minister calls for Africa-wide digital effort – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Africa 2019 - News

Minister calls for Africa-wide digital effort

16 JUL 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE360 – AFRICA, KIGALI, RWANDA: Rwanda’s ICT and Innovation minister appealed to authorities across Africa to join forces to ease the way towards the continent’s digital transformation and inclusion goals.

Paula Ingabire (pictured) said to open the way to Industry 4.0, there was a need for collaboration across the whole region, including the elimination of barriers brought by international trade rules and bureaucracy in some regions.

“There is a need for us African governments to collaborate and ensure integration of the continent,” Ingabire said. “All these digital technologies that are going to be used to accelerate transformation require us to act together to establish the right parameters that will help us ease and accelerate this digital transformation agenda.

“We need to eliminate barriers to cross-border trade, lift the bureaucratic processes involved that hinder this agenda from coming to a realisation.”

Ingabire added she believed programmes already taking place in Rwanda could be replicated in other countries to widen access to digital services.

Rwanda offers a Digital Ambassador Programme, designed to increase digital literacy and so widen access to government-run services.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association