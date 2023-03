Post-MWC dialogue: New trends, new momentum, new collaboration

26 MAR 2023

The GSMA’s Head of Greater China, Sihan Bo CHEN discusses some of the key take-aways from MWC23 with GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd along with Siddharth Chatterjee, UN Resident Coordinator in China and Edward TIAN, Co-founder and Chairman of AsiaInfo.