Partner video: AIS embraces autonomous networks for 5G growth

12 DEC 2022

Wasit Wattanasap, head of the nationwide operations and support business unit highlights how AIS is adopting the Cognitive Tech-Co strategy to accelerate the rollout of Autonomous Networks (AN).

