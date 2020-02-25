realme unveils X50Pro 5G

PARTNER CONTENT: realme, the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, held the global online new product launch event with the theme of “Speed of the Future”, officially launching its first 5G flagship smartphone — the “5G Speed Flagship” realme X50 Pro 5G and the brand new AloT strategy.

realme X50 Pro 5G is the one of the first flagships powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 865 5G mobile platform, supporting NSA/SA 5G network. It also comes with 64MP Hawk Eye AI quad camera, 32MP ultra wide-angle dual-selfie camera, 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display and 65W SuperDart flash charging, which makes it a quite competitive flagship with excellent performance. At the same time, with surprising results achieved, it officially announces realme 1+1 strategy: smartphones and AIoT in the year of 2020, to create a tech trendsetters’ lifestyle for the young people.

During the launch event, Emilio Álvarez, country manager of realme Spain, also introduced realme’s future plans in AIoT to the global audience.

Two Engines of 5G Smartphones and AIoT: Dedicated to Be the “Popularizer of Tech Trendsetters’Lifestyle”

Emilio Álvarez said that realme had been favoured by the young people from the very beginning. realme, ranking top 7 in global shipments since the third quarter of 2019, has also become the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand. In 2019, realme has successfully entered 25 markets worldwide, with the total shipments exceeding 25 million,achieving a year-on-year increase of 500% compared to 2018 and becoming one of the world’s mainstream smartphone brands. In 2020, realme will strategically position itself as a “Popularizer of Tech Trendsetters’ Lifestyle”, making smartphones and AloT products available with a wider assortment of stylish attributes.

Meanwhile, after entering the era of 5G, realme will also continuously adhere to the brand concept of “Dare to Leap” and create more surprising 5G products for young people as the “popularizer of 5G”. Since 2020, realme will launch a number of 5G smartphones globally to build a complete 5G product line covering all price segments, instantly offering users around the world with surprising 5G products. realme has developed a very close tie with cooperative partners such as operators, manufactures of the Internet companies and application developers to jointly promote the global development of 5G and explore 5G ecosystem.

In the field of IoT, with the smartphones as the core, realme will focus on scenarios around personal, home and travel, and build a 3 in 1 UNI smart trendsetters’ lifestyle for global young people. In the future, realme will launch the realme Link smart platform which will be based on smartphones and be able to connect more AIoT devices with a focus on smart screens, smart watches, smart bluetooth earphones and smart speakers. These devices will cover audio, wearable devices, smart screens and lifestyle products in the future. They will be closely integrated with AI to form realme’s own AIoT ecosystem.

realme’s First 5G Flagship Smartphone Adhering to the Brand Concept of “Dare to Leap”

5G large-scale commercial services will be officially launched in 2020. As a global popularizer of 5G, realme X50 Pro 5G continues to offer customers with surprising products with the brand concept of “Dare to Leap”. realme X50 Pro 5G is realme’s first 5G flagship smartphone, featuring a metal middle frame as well as the low-saturation color of Moss Green and Rust Red, which is popular in 2020. The screen surface and the back cover of the phone are made of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 generation with AG surface treatment, making it solid and durable, with a superior sense of touch. realme X50 Pro 5G, powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 5G mobile platform and paired with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.0+Turbo Write+HBP, is really a high-performance 5G flagship, both internally and externally.

realme X50 Pro 5G has plenty of highlights. It uses the brand-new 65W SuperDart fast charging technology, allowing users to keep the screen on and play with fast charging speed. It only takes 35 minutes to get the 4200mAh dual-cell battery fully charged, which is one of the currently fastest charging technologies in the industry. It is shipped with a brand-new realme UI based on Android 10, adhering to the “Real Design” which features authenticity, youth, simplicity, and design. It also has a full-featured NFC, tactile linear motor, dual-band GPS and super linear dual speakers driven by Dolby offering full support for a premier Dolby Atmos experience, and also get Hi-Res certificated, improving the user experience in all aspects.

realme X50 Pro 5G is equipped with ultra large 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display, which offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 180Hz sampling rate. Compared to ordinary smartphone displays, the refresh rate is increased by 50%, with no screen lagging, which improves the touchscreen sensitivity and the smoothness while playing games. Thanks to the Super AMOLED display, realme X50 Pro 5G is equipped with in-display fingerprint recognition and unlocks in an average of only 0.27s.

In terms of camera, realme X50 Pro 5G accommodates ultra-wide-angle dual camera on the front, including a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor and an f/2.5 aperture, as well as the 8MP ultra-wide-angle module with an f/2.2 aperture and a 105-degree field-of-view. It also features 64MP ultra-wide-angle quad camera on the rear with upgrade of “Nightscape 3.0” and the “Ultra Nightscape Mode”, allowing users to take wonderful photos no matter during the day or at night. The 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle/3cm ultra-macro, the 12MP telephoto lens which achieves up to 20x hybrid zoom and the portrait lens with a “color filter system” all enable users to have easy access to taking pictures across all scenarios.

The rear cameras support 4K resolution video recording with UIS and UIS Max ultra video stabilization, which is comparable to the professional sports cameras. They can also take real-time bokeh effect, ultra-wide-angle videos or many other fun videos.

As for price, realme adheres to the concept of “Dare to Leap”, where three versions of realme X50 Pro 5G will be respectively at the price of 599 euros (8GB + 128GB), 669 euros (8GB + 256GB), and 749 euros (12GB + 256GB) in Spain. The realme X50 Pro 5G will be available in April in realme official channels in Europe.