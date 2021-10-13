 Keynote 1: Connected Impact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Keynote 1: Connected Impact

13 OCT 2021

There is no better industry to be part of today, than mobile. Its technology has created waves of services and applications that universally transformed the way people live, work, play and communicate. As the world spends more time embracing technology, mobile remains an important driver of innovation. We are now at a pivotal point – the relationship between industries is changing and in doing so enabling mobile operators to diversify their offerings. It is time to take learnings acquired across a tumultuous year and prepare for a brighter and more connected future.

Featured Speakers:

  • Stephanie Lynch-Habib, CMO, GSMA (Moderator)
  • David Christopher, EVP & GM, Partnerships & 5G Ecosystem Development, AT&T
  • Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
  • Meredith Attwell Baker, President & CEO, CTIA
  • Neville Ray, President, Technology, T-Mobile
  • Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business
  • Tareq Amin, CEO, Rakuten Symphony

Back

Author

Alexis Cope

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association