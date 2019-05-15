Keynote 1: Policy in the 5G Era: Impact of Changing Legislation upon Business and Innovation

With intensified press coverage and increasing legislation representing the new reality, the only mitigation against regulatory or customer based costs will be demonstrable due diligence practices with regard to cyber risk. Different jurisdictions call for different controls and failing to understand how this impacts consumer data may result in regulatory fines. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the current review of ePrivacy Directive in Europe are among key legislative efforts in this area. In the 5G era, big data and operators will be synonymous. The volumes of data created, compiled, stored, and processed to meet business demands will increase. Failure to protect consumer data will result in customer distrust, regulatory issues or legislative fines for the operator. Hence, subscribers’ privacy is necessarily included as a key feature by design in 5G networks. This pivotal session will debate the impact of GDPR and ePrivacy upon the outlook for business and innovation, offering critical insight to inform operators.

Moderator: Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence

15.30 – 15.40 Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

15.40 – 15.50 Elisabeth Braw, Associate Fellow, Royal United Services Institute (RUSI)

15.50 – 16.00 Dr. Ian Levy, Technical Director, UK NCSC

16:00 – 16:10 Brian Wagner, Head of Security, Risk and Compliance EMEA, Amazon Web Services

16.10 – 16.30 Panel Discussion

