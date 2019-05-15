 Keynote 1: Policy in the 5G Era: Impact of Changing Legislation upon Business and Innovation – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Keynote 1: Policy in the 5G Era: Impact of Changing Legislation upon Business and Innovation

15 MAY 2019

With intensified press coverage and increasing legislation representing the new reality, the only mitigation against regulatory or customer based costs will be demonstrable due diligence practices with regard to cyber risk. Different jurisdictions call for different controls and failing to understand how this impacts consumer data may result in regulatory fines. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the current review of ePrivacy Directive in Europe are among key legislative efforts in this area. In the 5G era, big data and operators will be synonymous. The volumes of data created, compiled, stored, and processed to meet business demands will increase. Failure to protect consumer data will result in customer distrust, regulatory issues or legislative fines for the operator. Hence, subscribers’ privacy is necessarily included as a key feature by design in 5G networks. This pivotal session will debate the impact of GDPR and ePrivacy upon the outlook for business and innovation, offering critical insight to inform operators.

Moderator: Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence
15.30 – 15.40 Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
15.40 – 15.50 Elisabeth Braw, Associate Fellow, Royal United Services Institute (RUSI)
15.50 – 16.00 Dr. Ian Levy, Technical Director, UK NCSC
16:00 – 16:10 Brian Wagner, Head of Security, Risk and Compliance EMEA, Amazon Web Services
16.10 – 16.30 Panel Discussion
Afke Schaart, VP & Head of Europe, Government and Regulatory Affairs, GSMA
Brian Wagner, Head of Security, Risk and Compliance EMEA, Amazon Web Services
Dr. Ian Levy, Technical Director, UK NCSC

Back

Author

Daniel Martins

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association