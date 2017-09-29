Huawei 2G/3G RAN Ranked As Leader by GlobalData

PARTNER FEATURE: According to the latest 2G/3G RAN Competitive Landscape Assessment by GlobalData, the world’s leading data and insights solution provider, Huawei 2G and 3G RAN are ranked as leaders in the GSM/UMTS scorecard, maintaining their leading competitiveness. This report assesses the competitive product landscape of major 3G and 3G RAN providers in the ICT industry. The latest assessment concludes that Huawei 2G and 3G mobile base stations and controllers outperform their counterparts from other vendors in terms of product capacity. At the same time, Huawei has launched a number of industry-leading solutions, including CloudAIR and LeanGSM, to help operators maximise network value and accomplish smooth evolution.

According to this report, Huawei has launched an outstanding new air interface solution, CloudAIR. The new solution innovatively realises on-demand allocation of air interface resources, including spectrum, power, and channel resources, to maximise the usage of air interface resources. On-demand spectrum allocation is realised with GU@5MHz and GL Spectrum Sharing, which remove the traditional spectral limitations by replacing dedicated-spectrum patterns with shared-spectrum patterns. For operators, this means more efficient use of investments and a less amount of spectrum for networks. This also facilitates smooth evolution from legacy networks to realise fast coverage of UMTS and LTE networks. So far, GU@5MHz has been globally deployed on over 10 commercial networks. GL Spectrum Sharing has also been put into use on two commercial networks.

At the same time, Huawei has also launched strongly competitive products and solutions that favour evolution to future networks. Huawei’s LeanGSM solution innovatively realises S111 networking at 1.2 MHz spectrum for BCCH. This level of resource use is merely half of the 2.4 MHz spectrum required by traditional solutions. With 1.2 MHz spectrum for BCCH, more spectrum resources can be saved under the condition of the same configurations, or a higher capacity can be delivered using the same amount of spectrum. For operators, this can maximise network value by making network investments more efficient. With existing 2G and 3G RAN base stations having industry-leading product capacity, Huawei will launch its 5000 series base stations at the end of 2017 to help operators with the evolution to upcoming 5G networks.

With comprehensive assessment, GlobalData granted high recognition to Huawei 2G and 3G RAN products and solutions. This shows that Huawei has become a leader of this industry in technical capabilities, innovations, and evolution-oriented solutions. With a scaled rollout of CloudAIR across the globe and the strong launch of 5000 series base stations, Huawei 2G and 3G will play an even bigger role in helping global operators maximise network value as the new wave of network evolution is imminently on the way.