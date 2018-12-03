English
HomeLatest Stories

Fingu HiQ filter technology cuts costs, power usage

03 DEC 2018

PARTNER FEATURE: Heading into the 5G era, consumers demand better coverage, faster data speeds and more data applications, while the mobile industry is calling for lower cost solutions offering better performance,  and smaller and lighter requirements.

Filters, as an important part of mobile communication systems, are one of the key devices to be improved in order to have smaller, lighter and better-performing RF sub-systems. How to create such filter products that meet the 5G radio requirements is a new challenge for all the OEMs and filter professional companies.

At the beginning of 2018 Fingu announced HiQ filter technology at Mobile World Congress (MWC) and almost a year later, based on the efforts from Fingu’s pre-study team, we have solved many of the technical problems involving filter engineering application and processes.

The filter materials have been improved and the filter stability, consistency and reliability have been proved according to all relevant environment tests.

Compared with the current full ceramic or air cavity filters, the new air cavity tri-mode and ceramic mixed resonant filter will reduce the size by 10 per cent to 40 per cent, and reduce the IL by 30 per cent while retaining the filter attenuation performances in different application scenarios. Based on the contributions from such filters, the RRU/AAU will reduce the power consumption by 10 per cent to 20 per cent. The size and weight of the RRU/AAU itself will be reduced by 10 per cent to 30 per cent due to lower power consumption from RRU/AAU and size reduction from filters.

Future plans
As its next step, Fingu will promote the HiQ filter to commercial applications. We plan to work together with our customers and integrate the filter technology into the RRU/AAU systems. The solution will reduce the cost and improve the performances for RRU/AAU products and thus reduce the operational cost for the mobile operators.

Due to the lower power consumption and smaller size, the RRU/AAU hardware cost will be reduced. The RRU/AAU package, transportation cost, and installation and maintenance costs will be reduced as well due to smaller and lighter RRU/AAU. The electricity cost will be reduced in the operational period due to lower power consumption.

At MWC 2018 Fingu announced another two new filter technologies which are now in the pre-commercial application phase.

PBOX is in the end of the R&D verification phase and will be commercially available in the beginning of 2019. Compact filter products will be mass produced in the first half of 2019.

Through the commercial application for new technology and products, Fingu will continue to deliver technology innovations, and support our customers with valuable RF solutions and services.

